Richmond Indian dancers prepare for inaugural parade performance

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Indian Dance Academy and the Cultural Center of India have been training hard to perfect their routine for the upcoming inaugural parade honoring Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

Indian communities across the Commonwealth will be honored in the upcoming parade for Spanberger, who will become Virginia's first female governor.

The dancers open with a prayer and then showcase their high-energy dance to celebrate their culture. The performance represents a significant milestone for the local Indian community.

"This means the world to where it's grown. I would have never imagined that we would be performing at the first female governor's inaugural parade. So this is an absolute amazing opportunity for the girls that they're gonna be talking about for years to come, I'm sure," said Anshu Pal Garcha, CEO and founder of Richmond Indian Dance Academy.

Spanberger's inauguration day takes place Saturday, Jan. 17.

