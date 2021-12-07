Rusty Mack's parents shocked to learn son's killer is getting out of prison early

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Blair Dacey, who was 18-years-old in 2014 when a judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison, will be released from incarceration early.

Dacey, now 26, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault and battery in the death of Rusty Mack.

WTVR Blair Dacey

Mack, 21, was killed outside his Colonial Heights apartment in February 2013.

Dacey kicked Mack in the head, police said.

Four people were arrested and charged in connection with Mack's death, but Dacey was the only one convicted.

Her release from prison, seven years into her sentence, came as a shock of Mack's parents.

"What is he thinking?" Mike Mack said about Governor Northam's decision to grant Dacey a pardon. "She was convicted by her peers and sentenced."

The Governor's office has not yet responded to questions about the pardon.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins said he found out about the conditional pardon on Tuesday morning and was concerned the court's sentencing was not upheld.

He also said the governor did not follow the usual procedures for a conditional pardon.

"Just kind of takes you back to the very beginning, a lot of bad feelings, memories come up, it's just hard to deal with," Rusty's step-mother Lori Mack said.

WTVR Rusty Mack

