Bullet hits Virginia mom's truck, misses children in backseat: 'I'm all for guns but be responsible'

NOTTOWAY COUNTY , Va. — A Nottoway County woman is thanking God her children are safe after a bullet came through her windshield while she was driving them.

Jacey Braun, 26, was driving along North West Avenue in the town of Blackstone on Feb. 21 when the bullet struck her vehicle.

Braun described the moment the bullet hit.

"I was driving down the road and boom, it hit right here [pointing to her cracked windshield]. There's a little mark right there and then the bullet rolled right down there," Braun said pointing to her dashboard. "I had my kiddos with me. They are 3 and 2. They're 13 months apart. And they were in the backseat, rear facing."

With a shattered windshield, Braun continued driving before pulling over to call police.

Martha Lee lives across the street from where Braun stopped and watched officers respond.

"It was very scary," Lee said. "I saw them all in the back of her truck and everything and then they said she had two little babies in the car and they showed the bullet had hit on the dashboard."

The incident also hit close to home for Lee.

"I thought about me coming off of 460, coming home with my grand babies in the car. It could have been me," Lee said.

Braun said police told her the bullet was a 9mm round that may have been fired into the air.

Despite the scare, Braun said she has a message for gun owners.

"Gun safety people, gun safety. I'm all for guns but be responsible with them," Braun said.

Blackstone Police Chief Sam Murphy says the department is actively investigating and asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 434-645-7111.

