Birthday fireworks spark Henrico house fire; family of 5 displaced

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A family of five has been displaced after a fire heavily damaged their home and destroyed a car on Cloverfield Court on Saturday.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said the family had used fireworks earlier in the day to celebrate a birthday. The fireworks ignited in a trash can near the home, which quickly spread to the house.

No one was injured. The displaced family is staying with relatives in the area.

