Birthday fireworks spark Henrico house fire; family of 5 displaced

SCENE VIDEO: Birthday fireworks spark Henrico house fire
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A family of five has been displaced after a fire heavily damaged their home and destroyed a car on Cloverfield Court on Saturday.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said the family had used fireworks earlier in the day to celebrate a birthday. The fireworks ignited in a trash can near the home, which quickly spread to the house.

No one was injured. The displaced family is staying with relatives in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

