Bingham breaks silence about crisis that left thousands without water: 'I did not fail Richmond'

RICHMOND, Va. — April Bingham, the former director of Richmond Public Utilities, has spoken publicly for the first time since her termination following January's Richmond water crisis.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 6 investigative reporter Tyler Layne, Bingham addressed questions about her handling of the crisis and her perceived accountability.

"Do you feel like you failed the City of Richmond in any way?" Layne asked.

"I did not fail the City of Richmond," Bingham responded.

She expressed her frustration over what she described as a misrepresentation of her skills and the events surrounding the crisis.

"It has been eight strong weeks that I've been silent," she said. "No longer can I sit by and just wait for others to continue to write this narrative without me being a part of it. So I wanted to have a say. I wanted to have my voice be heard."

The interview, which airs Wednesday on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com, will cover Bingham's role in responding to the emergency at the water treatment plant, details leading up to her separation from the city, her responses to criticisms of her credentials, aging and outdated electrical equipment at the plant, and whether she wants to take responsibility for any failures.

