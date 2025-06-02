Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese owner reacts to restaurant update: 'It’s a bummer'

BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese ceased operations in recent weeks at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
RICHMOND, Va. -- After a two run, a restaurant along Arthur Ashe Boulevard has boiled its last noodle. BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese ceased operations in recent weeks at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. BigWife’s was owned by John and Jayme Taxin, the local couple that owns Shockoe Bottom dining institution Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

