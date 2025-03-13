Bicyclists, neighbors call for change after beloved principal hit while riding his bike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Some Richmonders are voicing concerns about the dangers drivers and cyclists face sharing the road in one popular River City neighborhood.

It comes after Greg Muzik, the longtime principal of Mary Munford Elementary was hit while riding his bicycle. He remains in life-threatening condition.

One neighbor who asked to remain anonymous chose to continue his normal route along the road Wednesday, even after witnessing the crash Tuesday afternoon.

“I was walking and it sounded like another car accident, car on car. I was really worried for the health of the bicyclist, and I was very thankful that he was able to be put in an ambulance,” he said.

This neighbor said they weren’t surprised to see the incident, even though the road has protected bike lanes.

“On Patterson, there's always speeders between Malvern and Westmoreland, and you have bike lanes and a lot of bikers here, so it's sort of a bad mix,” he said.

Another neighbor shared similar concerns.

“It’s definitely got some blind areas. Even with protected bike lanes and everything. We avoid Patterson altogether. Reduced speed limits haven't seemed to solve the issue,” said Scott Castro.

The accident is pushing neighborhood families to further practice roadway rules.

Thomas White is teaching his son to be aware of what's going on, to stop at every stop sign and look for oncoming cars both directions. He feels the setup on Patterson is dangerous whether his family is biking or driving.

“They are not the easiest to see, especially in a smaller vehicle. In a sedan, you definitely can't see what's coming, and you're forced to pull out into the intersection before you can really make a decision. And sometimes you're put in a dangerous situation,” he said.

While the city has taken measures to strengthen road sharing, these neighbors believe something needs to change from this crash.

“You know, they are just plastic pylons. There's not a lot of stopping power there in terms of actually protecting riders,” Castro said.

Another neighbor believes speed bumps like what VCU has done may help slow down traffic.

“I think that it would be ideal if the bike lane wasn't on the inside of the parked cars, but that also comes with issues,” White said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

They have not brought any charges.

