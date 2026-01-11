Fire that damaged Petersburg hotel displaced 50 people, officials say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire crews responded to a hotel fire in Petersburg on Sunday afternoon after an air conditioning unit caught fire and spread to the building, according to authorities.

Multiple calls reported the air conditioning unit was fully engulfed in flames on the side of the three-story Best Inn at 555 East Wythe Street around 4 p.m.

Crews found heavy fire showing on the side of the building when they arrived. Firefighters began evacuating the building and conducting searches to make sure everyone had made it out safely.

The fire was marked under control within 12 minutes of dispatch, according to fire officials.

Fire crews shut down the building's sprinkler system as part of their response.

Fire crews remained actively operating on the scene Sunday evening. Officials urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the blaze displaced roughly 50 people.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.