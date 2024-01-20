2 dogs rescued from Glen Allen house fire; no injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a home in a Glen Allen neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Henrico Fire crews were called to a home in the 10100 block of Berrymeade Hills Terrace, which is not far from Route 1, around 2:55 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and then quickly extinguished the blaze, which officials said started on a deck at the back of the home.

The owner of the home was outside when firefighters arrived.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters urged folks to keep heating devices three feet from any combustible material.

No injuries were reported.

There was no word on the extent of the damage at last check.

