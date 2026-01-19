Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad donates medical equipment to first responders in Ukraine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — First responders in Chesterfield are showing their support for overseas allies by donating thousands of dollars of medical equipment to Ukrainian first responders.

The Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad donated over $20,000 worth of medical equipment, including 15 stretchers, 50 splints and 40 extrication devices, for Ukrainian first responders earlier Sunday.

Chief Byron Andrews handled tthe ransportation of the equipment to Baltimore for final shipment, with the nonprofit US Ambulances for Ukraine.

"Our agency is grateful to share our efforts in medicine and humanity with the Ukraine community," said BBVRS President Vivian Johns. "This opportunity has not only allowed us to strengthen our relationships with EMS agencies in Virginia but also on a global scale."

