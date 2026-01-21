Giant pizza slices coming to Scott’s Addition; Benny’s adds 2nd Richmond spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Blacksburg-based pizzeria known for its large pies is looking to carve out a bigger slice of the Richmond market. Benny’s has signed on to open a Scott’s Addition location at 2943 W. Marshall St., where tea shop T Caf, Salon de Thé previously operated. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
