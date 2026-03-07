Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond police seek dark-colored SUV in pedestrian hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Carver on Thursday.

Detectives are attempting to identify a dark-colored Ford SUV believed to be involved in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere and Leigh streets.

Woman struck in hit-and-run crash crossing Belvidere Street in Richmond

According to police, a driver struck a woman before leaving the scene northbound toward the interchange of I-64/I-95.

The woman, who uses a motorized wheelchair, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, early details indicate she was struck while in the crosswalk crossing Belvidere Street, though officers have not yet determined who had the red signal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Hit & Run Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

