Why man charged with killing mother, infant was sentenced to 4 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. — A man charged with killing a mother and her infant daughter in the 2021 deadly quadruple shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments agreed in court Thursday morning to a plea where he would only serve four years in prison.

Thursday was supposed to be the first day of Donald Hemmings' trial at the Richmond Circuit Court.

Hemmings, charged with first-degree murder, was one of five men charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Instead, a judge sentenced the Chesterfield man to serve four years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the second degree and conspiracy to commit murder, with an additional 16 years suspended as a part of a plea deal.

The shooting on April 27, 2021, claimed the lives of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her newborn baby Neziah.

The mother and daughter were killed as they stood outside the apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.

A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were all injured in the shooting but survived.

Donte McCutchen

According to court documents and Richmond Police, the gunmen all went to the apartment complex around 6:30 that night to confront someone who lived there that they had an ongoing disagreement.

Court documents stated the gunmen, wearing ski masks, saw their target in the courtyard of the complex — along with bystanders like Hill and her baby — and "immediately began firing their guns indiscriminately into the crowd."

In court Thursday, prosecutors claimed Hemmings remained in a car the entire time the shooting occurred. The state dropped eight other charges against him as part of the plea entered.

In 2022, one of the other men charged, Kevon Bynum, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder for both the shooting at Belt Atlantic and a separate, unrelated murder.

He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Just last month, Kevon's twin brother, Kavon Bynum, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for Hill and her daughter and three counts of malicious wounding for the three others who were injured at Belt Atlantic.

Kavon was sentenced to a total of 140 in prison, but with some of the time suspended, and has an active sentence of 38 years behind bars. The remaining 102 years will hang over his head upon release, including, according to the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Office, 45 years for the rest of his life.

As for the other two men arrested in this case, court records show a conspiracy charge against Shamondrick Perry dropped soon after the murders and Shyheem Martin appears set to accept a plea deal at the end of this month.

