Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments

1 critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments
Police Lights Generic Scene
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 09:22:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 12:40 a.m.

Officials said two men were wounded at the Belt Atlantic apartments.

One of the victim has life-threatening injuries. The other had with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officers.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone