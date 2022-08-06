1 critically injured in double shooting at Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 12:40 a.m.

Officials said two men were wounded at the Belt Atlantic apartments.

One of the victim has life-threatening injuries. The other had with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officers.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

