The simple ways you can help food pantries in your area: 'Be a solution to this problem'

RICHMOND, Va. — Belmont Community Resource Services is ready to help more Richmond families who may need food assistance during difficult times.

The nonprofit has operated a food pantry in Richmond for over 20 years. They saw their highest demand during January's water crisis when about 750 families sought help.

Dozens of volunteers helped load more than 20,000 pounds of food on Thursday morning. The supplies will be packed and distributed to about 700 families tomorrow.

Helen Trevey with Belmont Community Resource Services said food pantries are crucial for communities facing hardships, especially during crises.

"So if you're looking to volunteer and you want to be a solution to the problem, the easiest thing to do is to go and call up your local food pantry and ask how to volunteer," Trevey said. "Obviously, we rely on financial donations, and if volunteering is what you can't do, if you can make a donation, Google any food pantry that's within your zip code and make an impact financially."

Trevey said she has seen the number of people utilizing the food pantry increase by over 100% since she began with the organization in 2022.

