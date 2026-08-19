Help a Virginia man find the owner of this box of family photos: 'A big part of somebody's life'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Basil Lestyk says buying at auctions means always expecting the unexpected — but even he was surprised by what turned up in one of his most recent purchases.

Lestyk, a Powhatan resident, bought a collection of items at auction. Inside was a box filled with hundreds of family photos, yearbooks, and other mementos.

"We've got everything from baby diapers to pieces of equipment that we don't even know what it is," Lestyk said.

The box contained what appeared to be a generational family collection, with photos ranging from vintage prints to candid moments of adventure.

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"Some of these are way old, I'm sure from the 50s or 40s even," Lestyk said. "That's an old baby picture, somebody might want that, you know?"

Many of the photos and yearbooks are marked with two names: Adelia Stewart and Kathryn A. Flynn. Lestyk said the collection includes a significant amount of photos tied to Montana and New Mexico.

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He attempted to track down the owners on his own before reaching out to CBS 6.

"I tried the phone number that was hers, and it was no good," Lestyk said.

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Lestyk said the experience of finding the box took on a personal meaning.

"My sister just passed away in April, and I know her kids are going through all of her photos and everything," Lestyk said.

That experience deepened his resolve to find the rightful owners.

"If it was my family I'd want someone to try and make the effort at least," Lestyk said. "This is a big part of somebody's life, very big part, all in this one box ... I'd really like to reunite it with somebody in the family."

If you recognize anyone in the photos or have information about Adelia Stewart or Kathryn A. Flynn, contact joi.fultz@wtvr.com.

Watch for Joi Fultz's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Joi Email her.

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