Former school administrator's child sex abuse trial delayed until January

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The first of three child sex abuse trials against former Prince George County school administrator William Barnes has been postponed until next year following a pretrial motions hearing Monday morning.

Barnes, a former assistant school superintendent, faces multiple felony charges involving his adopted son Donald Newbold and two other men from when they were teens.

The defense requested additional time to review a massive amount of Newbold's text messages that they recently received, leading to the delay.

The first trial is now scheduled for January 5 through 7.

During the hearing, both sides presented arguments about potential witnesses and what evidence should be considered admissible. The judge will make final determinations on these matters at trial.

The defense also raised concerns about seating an impartial jury and indicated they may request a change of venue.

Barnes faces charges in connection with alleged abuse of three men when they were teenagers. Two additional trials are expected to follow the January proceedings.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.