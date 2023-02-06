Neighbors 'heartbroken' after woman dies in shooting at Chesterfield apartments: 'Absolutely terrifying'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate after a triple shooting injured two men and killed one woman Sunday night.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say 43-year-old Barbie Brown was entering a residence in the 6700 block of Amster Road when she was shot.

A man who she knew, police say, who was opening the door for her at the time, was also shot. Investigators say a third victim, a man in a nearby apartment, was struck by a round in his residence as the suspect fled the scene. Police say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Lisa Bacon, who lives with her daughter and granddaughter just a few doors down at the Cloverleaf Lake Apartment Complex, was outside at the time when they heard 10 to 12 gunshots ring out.

“It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying to have that happen. Never been in that situation before, so, just kind of run for cover," Bacon said.

They quickly ran inside to call the police.

“Literally when we were on the 911 call still, the sirens, you could just hear them starting to come. And the convergence of 15 police cars and three ambulances, and two fire trucks in this whole little area," Bacon said, standing outside her corner apartment.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Terrell Brown, Barbie Brown's estranged husband. Based on comments made in a Facebook video, detectives obtained felony warrants for him for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

Around 12:55 a.m. Monday morning, as officers were working to locate Terrell Brown, State Police identified his 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 295 in Hanover County. When troopers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95, Brown pulled onto the shoulder near exit 86.

Police say as troopers exited their vehicles to approach the Tahoe, they heard gunshots from the vehicle. When they approached, Terrell, the only person in the vehicle, was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Accounting to court documents, Terrell Brown recently faced domestic and protection order-related charges in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

After violence struck the apartment complex, neighbors like Bacon are left heartbroken.

"Makes me kind of stop and think that, you know, anything could happen again, and I'm the first person in line," Bacon said.