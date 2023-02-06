Police investigate deadly triple shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and two people were hurt in a shooting Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Amster Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Christian Davies Chesterfield Police investigate a fatal shooting along Amster Road on Sunday, February 5, 2023.





Chesterfield Police said they found three victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.