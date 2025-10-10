Banana Ball returns to Richmond next year

RICHMOND, Va. — Banana Ball is returning to Richmond next year.

In 2026, the Firefighters will face the Indianapolis Clowns at CarMax Park on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. While the viral sensation Savannah Banana baseball team won't be a part of the show, fans will experience a similar style of fun.

This will be the second consecutive year that Banana Ball will make a stop in Richmond.

Banana Ball drew more than 18,000 fans to The Diamond in 2025, when the Firefighters took on the Texas Tailgaters in June.

Click here to join the ticket lottery list before Oct. 31.

