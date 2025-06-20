Banana Ball in Richmond. Here's what you can expect.

RICHMOND, Va. — Banana Ball, part baseball game, part interactive show, takes over The Diamond in Richmond both Friday and Saturday nights.

While the viral sensation Savannah Banana baseball team is not part of this weekend's games, fans will experience a similar style of fun with the Firefighters taking on the Texas Tailgaters.

"With the Firefighters, we might have 40 new things we've ever done before," Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole said. "Some things that we didn't expect will just happen. That's what makes a live experience special, and the fans get to see something happen organically that they may never forget."

While somewhat like baseball, Banana Ball has different rules, offers a faster-paced game, and sometimes players break into synchronized dance routines.

"[Fans] are in for a surprise. I promise you that," a player for the Firefighters said. "This is baseball like no other, and the clips you see on social media don't even encompass half of what we do. So I hope everybody can get out to a game."

Atlee graduate Brandon Crosby swings from Savannah Bananas to Cosmic Baseball

Game Day Information

Friday, June 20, 2025

Pre-Game Plaza Opens at 3:30 p.m.

Fire Drill Live! Show at 4:30 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Show Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Pre-Game Plaza Opens at 3:30 p.m.

Fire Drill Live! Show at 4:30 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Show Starts at 6:30 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.