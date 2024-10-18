Police name 3 persons of interest in fatal Scott's Addition assault, family hosts vigil in son's memory

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for three people who may be connected to the assault that killed a man in Scott’s Addition Saturday morning.

Jacob Baldwin, 27, died from his injuries this week after being assaulted during an altercation leaving a Richmond bar.

Detectives shared descriptions of the persons of interest at a vigil held by family Friday morning at the scene of the crime down the street from Bingo Beer Co. near the corner of North Sheppard and West Marshall Streets.

Police described the persons of interest as a white, 5’4 woman with blonde hair, a 6' white man with curly hair, and another smaller man who was only vaguely described. They said they plan to release surveillance footage of the individuals in the coming days. They are calling on the persons of interest to come forward, and are asking other businesses or community members to share any information or pictures or videos of the incident they may have.

Some attendees came forward to police sharing other cameras they knew about at construction sites and businesses nearby.

A crowd of people poured into the street at the vigil to show support for the family.

Baldwin's parents tearfully made a plea to the public for people to come forward with information. They want to know what happened to their son.

“He is a very good person who didn’t deserve what happened to him," Baldwin's mother said. “I want justice. I need justice."

Family and friends made a memorial at the scene. They left flowers and signs calling on people to speak up.

“Please don’t stop talking about it. Please get this word out. Talk to your friends. Have ears on the street because someone knows something and someone has a guilty conscience,” shared one family friend.

Baldwin was in Richmond to attend a wedding and later went to Scott's Addition for an after-party with friends.

The James River High School and University of Mississippi graduate worked as a bartender at Wild Ginger Restaurant in Midlothian, his family said.

Richmond Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.