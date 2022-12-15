Del. Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District Congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. — Just a few days after announcing his run for the 4th District Congressional seat, Del. Lamont Bagby's campaign confirmed Thursday he is backing out of the race.

Bagby's team said he will now be endorsing Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan in the special election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Donald McEachin (D - Henrico)

Bagby has represented suburban Richmond in the state House for nearly a decade and serves as the chairman of the legislative Black caucus. He held a campaign kickoff Monday.

“Donald McEachin spent his entire career building a incredible legacy for this community that we will never forget," he tweeted Sunday. “I would not be here without him. Tomorrow I will tell you how I plan to help build on the McEachin legacy for the next generation.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the special election will be held on Feb. 21, 2023, and had to be finalized nominees by Dec. 23, 2022.

As of Thursday, State Sen. Joe Morrissey, one-time delegate Joseph Preston and former state House candidate Tavorise Marks are all still running on the Democratic side of the race.

Virginia Republicans plan to meet Saturday to select their party's nominee special election. The GOP's 4th Congressional District committee plans to hold a party canvass from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Colonial Heights.

At least two individuals have expressed interest in seeking the nomination: pastor Leon Benjamin, who has run in the district previously, and Dale Sturdifen, a retired Virginia State Police officer and congressional staffer.