Virginia sets special election date for McEachin's vacant seat

RICHMOND, Va. -- The special election to fill the 4th District Congressional seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Donald McEachin (D - Henrico) will take place February 21, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said Monday.

The last day for candidates to file as a candidate is December 23, 2022, the governor's office wrote in its announcement.

Virginia House Del. Lamont Bagby (D - Henrico) was scheduled to formally his candidacy at a Monday afternoon press conference. Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) has filed paperwork to run, but has not yet made a formal announcement.

Republican candidate Leon Benjamin, McEachin's opponent in November, also has plans to run again.

McEachin died of cancer in November, just weeks after he was re-elected to Congress.

"This is a seat that's really relatively safe Democratic. Republicans are unlikely to win it in 2024 when you're running for president," CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said. "If they're going to have any shot at the seat at all, they have to do it in the special election."

McEachin won reelection in 2022 with 65% of the vote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.