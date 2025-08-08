Virginia parents share their money-saving strategies for back-to-school shopping

RICHMOND, Va. — Back-to-school costs can quickly add up when factoring in basic supplies, new clothes and the perfect backpack. Several families in our community have creative ways to save money this annual shopping season.

For Amber Imel, mother of multiple school-age children, the strategy begins with looking at what's left over from the previous year.

"So I typically try to save products from the year before," Imel said. "So I know they'll need pencils and notebooks and folders."

Other parents have developed their own money-saving techniques. Leslie Hepburn turns supply shopping into a family activity.

"Well, what I do is with my kids is, we do a scavenger hunt in my house with the school supply list and they try to come up with as much as we can that we already own before we go out shopping," Hepburn said.

Whether it's inflation, tariffs, or shopping for multiple students, everyone is looking to save where they can on necessities.

Grandmother Kristy Baucon balances saving on basics with occasional splurges.

"She wants the rainbow colored pencils and I'll pay the extra 50 cents for them, you know, but you know that's what I, you know, that's I'm a Mimi, so I, I get the good stuff," Baucon said with a laugh.

Money-saving tips for back-to-school shopping

Start early: Beginning your shopping well before school starts gives you more time to research the best prices and ensures better selection. As the first day approaches, choices become more limited.

Shop with a plan: Especially important when shopping for multiple children, having a list and budget helps you find the best prices and avoid purchasing unnecessary items.

Wait for some items: Consider asking teachers what supplies will be needed immediately versus later in the year. This approach might allow you to take advantage of Labor Day sales or early holiday shopping deals.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.