Virginia family remembers Baby James: 'He brought so much light and joy'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. —A 20-month-old boy known to his family as Baby James is dead, and his mother's boyfriend is behind bars, charged with second-degree murder.

Tyler William Skinner, 31, of Prince George County, Virginia, was arrested and charged in connection with the child's death, which occurred Monday, March 2, 2026, in a home along the 100 block of Blue Jay Street, according to the Prince George Police Department.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 8:17 a.m. after receiving a report of a non-responsive child. Emergency crews discovered the toddler had sustained severe trauma. James was transported to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Skinner is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail and faces the following charges:



Second-Degree Murder

Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Child

Investigators determined that Skinner was the boyfriend of the child's mother.

'He Lit Up Anybody's World'

Those who knew James say he left a mark on everyone he encountered.

"He lit up anybody's world, just anybody. You didn't even have to know him," said James' aunt, who spoke with CBS 6. "In a world so cruel like we live in today, for a child's smile, their eyes, their heart, to just light up any room that they go into, that's very impressive, especially for someone his age."

The aunt, who asked her name not be made public, said she already knows what she'll miss most.

"His smile, his laugh. He had a laugh that even if you were having a bad day, all you had to hear was that laugh and everything was okay," she said. "I'm going to miss the FaceTime I would have with him. He would just look in the camera and kiss you through the phone."

Provided to WTVR

She described the moment she learned of James' death as one she still struggles to process.

"I had to be told five times before I believed it," she said. "The moment I got to where he was transported and I saw my mom, I automatically knew and I didn't want to believe it. But when I seen the look on my mom's face, the horror, the disgust on how somebody could do this and not give any answers, not give any reason, it breaks your heart."

'Why? That's the Question'

James' aunt says her grief is compounded by a desperate need for answers.

"What makes it even more heartbreaking is not having the answers as to why," his aunt said. "That's my question. Why? I say that's the question that all my family members want answered. Why? Why him?"

She did not hold back in her feelings toward Skinner.

"I want to know what compelled you in your right mind to do this to my nephew, to a baby that you claimed you loved so much. You took this precious angel who had a whole life to live," she said.

A Call for Justice — and Privacy

The family is calling for justice while also asking the public to withhold judgment, particularly toward James' mother.

"I do know that my sister loved her son. He was the one thing that made her world better," James' aunt said. "I want her to know she's not alone, even in the events that happened. People are going to blame her. They need to take into consideration that she also lost a child. It's something that no parent should have to go through."

Provided to WTVR

Above all, she said, the family has one overriding focus.

"We want justice for James — not just answers, but justice."

Ongoing Investigation

James' maternal grandmother, Mary Hamilton, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral and memorial expenses.

"James brought so much light and joy into our lives during his short time with us," Hamilton wrote. "His absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled."

The Prince George Police Department said the investigation remains active. Detectives continue to process evidence and follow leads. A formal update on the cause and manner of death is expected once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completes its review.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

