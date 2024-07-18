Richmond mother desperate for 14-year-old daughter to come home: 'Asiah is not a runaway'

RICHMOND, Va. — Police walked through one Richmond neighborhood Wednesday to talk to people about crime in the wake of a string of shootings in the city over the past few days.

While the police department’s community walk through neighborhoods are selected months in advance, officers were in an area where a mom is desperate to find her missing daughter.

“My heart I can feel it, it's shattered," Tiara Bailey said. "Asiah, if you hear this, if you see this, please come home."

Bailey is making sure her voice is heard at the Manchester Lake Apartments off Mandalay Road in South Richmond. She wants police, the media — anyone willing to listen — to know that she is anxious and terrified about her missing 14-year-old daughter, Asiah Mosby.

“My daughter has been missing for over 48 hours. Asiah is not a runaway and she's not rebellious," Bailey said. "And I'm not saying this because I think I have the best child in the world, I'm a mother with four kids. Asiah is 14 and wouldn't harm a fly."

Richmond Police have assigned two detectives to the case of the young girl, who was last seen walking through the Haynes Furniture shopping center on Monday afternoon.

“These cases are not easy when a person doesn't want to be found,” Deputy Chief Sidney Collier explained. “It's hard to find them. We will do an investigation so we can expand the search to something bigger."

That is one reason Collier stresses the importance of community walkthroughs claiming it opens lines of communication for a mom desperately searching.

“You have support,” Collier said. “We got you. We aren't giving up until you come back to this house."

WTVR Richmond Police Deputy Chief Sidney Collier

The department is trying to stop to a recent streak of city-wide violence after 15 people were shot, two of them killed, over six days.

“We may adjust our strategy a little bit,” Collier acknowledged. “But we will keep pounding the pavement, making arrests to make this city safer."

Community walkthroughs are often fruitful for police for crime information, Collier said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

