Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Lent for Christians worldwide

RICHMOND, Va. — Christians around the world observe Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the 40-day Lenten season leading up to Easter.

The holy day begins a period of fasting, prayer and repentance in preparation for Christianity's most important celebration. Worshippers receive ashes on their foreheads as a symbol of mortality, grief for sins and commitment to spiritual renewal.

Local churches will hold multiple services throughout the day for those wishing to participate in the traditional observance.

In Rome, Pope Leo presided over Mass at the Basilica of Santa Sabina at 11 a.m. Eastern time, continuing the papal tradition of leading the global Catholic Church in this solemn observance.

The ashes used in the ceremony are typically made from palm branches blessed during the previous year's Palm Sunday celebration, connecting the liturgical seasons in Christian tradition.

