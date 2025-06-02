Richmond asks for community input on new Arthur Ashe Boulevard bridge plans

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is asking the public for input on plans for the bridge connecting Scott's Addition and the Diamond District.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold a community meeting to review project plans for the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge Project on Wednesday, June 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia.

City of Richmond Aerial composite of Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge Project

The new bridge will replace the over-75-year-old bridge currently in its place over the CSX railroad.

City of Richmond A rendering of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge Project

The project team and consultants from the Timmons group will be at the community meeting to answer questions.

The $38 million project is funded through a combination of local and federal funding. According to the project schedule, construction is expected to be complete by Fall 2028.

