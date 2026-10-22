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Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Henrico firefighter

Henrico firefighter killed in Richmond hit-and-run; police seek SUV with missing mirror
Henrico firefighter killed in Richmond hit-and-run; police seek SUV with missing mirror
Ashtain Noel Davis
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Henrico County firefighter in September.

Arron Moss, 31, of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 16 in connection to the Sept. 25 crash.

Moss has been arrested on one charge, and investigators will seek additional indictments.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-95 in Richmond. State Troopers said 28-year-old Ashtain Noel Davis was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle after an SUV hit him. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Davis was a recent graduate of Recruit Academy 86, completing fire training in July 2026. He had joined the Henrico Division of Fire in 2025 after a career in armed security and military service, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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