Police search for suspect after attempted armed robbery in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was nearly robbed at gunpoint in the Pine Ridge Community Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle on Blue Jay Street when she was approached by a person who opened her car door, displayed a handgun and demanded her belongings.

The woman was able to pull the door shut and drive away safely. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a young Black male who was clean-shaven and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.

Investigators are asking Pine Ridge residents to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.