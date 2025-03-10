'Woke agenda' prompts Armed Forces Brewing Company to leave Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company announced he planned to move the brewery's headquarters out of Norfolk, Virginia, "because of the actions of a group of people with a woke agenda."

In a statement to WTKR, Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal said that group continues to "affect our ability to operate profitably in Norfolk. We have closed the taproom and brewing facility in Virginia and plan to relocate our business to a more pro-small business social and economic climate."

"We are not closing Armed Forces Brewing Company. We are moving from the toxic environment these local individuals have created," Beal said. "We met and worked with some wonderful people here, and we especially thank the Hampton Roads military and veteran community for their patronage and support of our taproom and the company in general."

The primary push back the brewery has received, according to WTKR reporting, is over how some people perceive the company’s views on the LGBTQ community.

In December 2023, WTKR reported that a member of the brewery's leadership criticized the Navy on social media for its use of drag performers as military recruiters.

"The fact that they didn’t make it in Norfolk says more about them than it does about Norfolk. I think this is a good sign that Norfolk can come together and support local businesses that support Norfolk," said Norfolk LGBT Life Center CEO Stacie Walls in reaction to Armed Forces Brewing Company's decision to leave.

Beal, who emphasized that Armed Forces Brewing Company was not closing but moving from Hampton Roads, said Norfolk was chosen for its large military and veteran community and expressed gratitude to those who supported them.

"Unfortunately, our ability to profitably operate in Norfolk was severely affected by the local woke mob—a few individuals in the area who have no love for the traditional American values we hold as a company," Beal's statement read. "These people spread outright lies about our company, our employees, and our shareholders before we even opened our doors. We unfortunately live in a world where getting called a 'homophobe,' 'transphobe,' and 'racist' over and over by a small number of people can get amplified online, making it difficult for a small business to overcome at the local level."

In a previous interview with WTKR, Beal said his company was not anti-LGBTQ.

"We invited the Hampton Roads Pride people here. We invited Stacie Walls from the LGBTQ Life Center to come. We hope they come. I’d love to meet them," Beal said when the brewery opened in January 2024.

Walls said she has not gone to the brewery.l.

“The reality is, our community didn’t feel safe being there," Walls said.

Beal indicated to WTKR that he planned to file criminal complaints against some individuals who spoke out against the company.

"To illustrate further the actions of these people, they initially attempted to prevent us from opening by spreading lies that were repeated in the local media and online," Beal said. "When that attempt failed and the city council granted us permits by a 6-1 vote to open over their objections, these individuals didn’t stop."

Beal claimed false complaints were filed against Armed Forces Brewing Company with local authorities, along with threats to "cancel" the business and any local companies that worked with them.

"We fought back and will continue to do so, but the cumulative effect of their actions has made it impossible to profitably run the taproom from Norfolk," Beal said. "As a result, the building and taproom will be put up for sale while we look for a new home and headquarters in a friendlier environment."

Armed Forces Brewing Company, which is located on West 24th Street in the former O'Connors Brewery, has not yet indicated when or where the brewery will move.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube