Fight leads to shooting at Henrico apartment complex

Posted at 9:09 PM, Jun 29, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A fight led to a shooting that left a woman wounded in front of an apartment complex in Henrico County Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to 5600 block of Crenshaw Road around 4:30 p.m., according to sources.

That is where police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound officials described as not life-threatening.

While the initial 911 call was for a man and woman shot, officers said that they found just the female victim.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

