Missing Virginia teen's body found on logging path: 'She was just a beautiful person'

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report about a deceased female in the area of Blue Ridge Trail Friday.

“The body of a black female was located on a dirt logging path in a remote area of Isle of Wight County,” deputies said.

The female was identified as 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, according to the deputies.

Selby's family had reported her missing earlier on Friday and stated that they had not heard from her since Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deputies said Selby was believed to be with "several individuals just before her death."

Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office

"We're just so confused as to how this could have happened, but I think it's just more sadness at this point" Aonesty Selby's aunt, Ebony Selby, said.

Selby said her niece had just celebrated her 18th birthday on Tuesday.

"She was just a beautiful person all around," Ebony Selby said. "She was talking about going to cosmetology school after graduating. She loved doing hair. She always did her hair in some kind of different way all the time."

As of Saturday night, investigators had not said how Selby died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk is performing an autopsy. Until a cause and manner of death can be determined, investigators are, “treating this incident as a suspicious death.”

Selby's aunt said she is now focused on seeking justice and answers.

"I can't get over the overwhelming feeling that she felt so scared," Ebony Selby said. "I can't let that go. It keeps coming across me, so I know something was wrong."

"If the viewers can just please look at her face, and if anybody around Suffolk or Williamsburg can remember anything, please reach out to the tip line," she added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident and/or Selby’s whereabouts from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13 to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.