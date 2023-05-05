'Save a Life' event for Chester mother in need of living donor is Sunday: 'There's somebody out there'

CHESTER, Va. -- A benefit for a Chester mother in need of a living donor to provide her with a new liver is this Sunday.

Anya Becker, a substitute teacher who loves to spend time with her family, discovered last year that she had a nonalcoholic fatty liver, which would require a transplant.

“It was kind of a surprise," Becker said. "I’ve never had bad blood work or anything like that.”

Doctors told Becker that she would have to wait for a deceased donor, but they did not provide a timeline for when one might become available.

As a result, friends are hosting a "Help Us Save a Life" event with shopping, food and vendors at Venus Time Trap at 4517 W Hundred Road on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers saidDonate Life will be on hand with testing kits as well as "lots of cool vendors, food trucks and a kid area!"

“I know somebody's out there and I totally believe everything happens for a reason," said friend Jennifer Stone, who is coordinating the event. "God definitely has a hand in this and that he will bring a donor hopefully through this event.”

If you would like to help Becker or see if you are a match, click here to connect with her blog on Facebook or call Teresa at VCU Hume-Lee at 804-828-9249.

