This Chester mom needs a living donor for a liver transplant. She know's 'there's somebody out there'

CHESTER, Va. -- A sudden diagnosis for a Chester mother of two has left her in need of the CBS 6 Problem Solvers Community to help find a match to save her life.

Anya Becker, a substitute teacher who loves to spend time with her family, said her life took a turn a year and a half ago.

When she began having bad back pain, she assumed she pulled a muscle. But through an MRI and further testing, doctors discovered she had a nonalcoholic fatty liver, which would require a transplant.

Provided to WTVR Anya Becker and family

“It was kind of a surprise," Becker said. "I’ve never had bad blood work or anything like that.”

Within two weeks, Becker she said she could barely walk from her couch to the bathroom.

Doctors said fluid was building up in her abdomen because her liver was not functioning normally.

As a result, Becker said that because ammonia was building up in her blood stream, she became extremely cold — and confused.

“There are days where she is here in front of us, but she is just very foggy," her mom, Sandy Dubose, said. "She talk and she can’t get the words out."

WTVR Sandy Dubose

Becker said her symptoms are now so severe that she has to rely on family for help with basic tasks that used to be easy for her. In turn, that has been emotionally draining since she often cannot help her kids, Becker explained.

“It’s a lot," Dubose said "You turn on the mamma. You do what you have to do.”

Doctors told Becker that she would have to wait for a deceased donor, but they did not provide a timeline for when one might become available.

As a result, family and friends have worked to spread the word on social media.

Now they are turning to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers Community in hopes of finding a living donor who is a match. That person will donate part of their liver since the organ regenerates and can grow back in months.

“We know there is someone out there with the right blood type," Dubose said. "We just haven’t found them yet.”

Provided to WTVR Anya Becker and family

Becker’s friends have brainstormed on new ways to reach a new audience of potential donors, including a shopping event with vendors and food trucks at the Venus Time Trap in Chester on Sunday May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Venus Time Trap in Chester. They hope someone in the crowd will consider seeing if they are match.

“I know somebody's out there and I totally believe everything happens for a reason," said friend Jennifer Stone, who is coordinating the event. "God definitely has a hand in this and that he will bring a donor hopefully through this event.”

Becker waits and prays that the call for a match will come soon.

"I try to keep my brain busy... It's just minute-by-minute," Becker said as she wiped away tears.

If you would like to help Becker or see if you are a match, click here to connect with her blog on Facebook or call Teresa at VCU Hume-Lee at 804-828-9249.

Provided to WTVR

