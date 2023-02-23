Police investigating connection between 2 deaths in Richmond's Hillside Court

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man who was shot on Minefee Street on Saturday and the woman who was found dead in a home on Minefee Street on Sunday.

On Saturday just after 9 p.m., police found Anthony Robinson, 35, of Richmond down and unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Minefee Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his death.

The following Sunday, detectives found Sharonda Jasper, 39, of Amelia County down and unresponsive in an apartment in the 1300 block of Minefee Street. She didn't suffer from a visible injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined there is a connection between the two deaths as Robinson and Jasper were both staying at the apartment where Jasper was found.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the two deaths.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.