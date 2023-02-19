Man killed in Richmond was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Major Crimes detectives are working what they are calling a death investigation on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Minefee Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the Hillside Court community.

Officers found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check late Saturday.

