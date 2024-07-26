'It's taken a life of its own:' Prince tribute band in Richmond celebrates 40 years of 'Purple Rain'

RICHMOND, Va. -- What started as a pandemic passion project for Anthony Cosby, has grown into a full-fledged tribute to one of music's icons: Prince.

"I was going crazy back in 2020 and I put together this tribute band, it was supposed to be a one-and-done," Cosby said. "But now it's taken a life of its own. And four years later, we're here to celebrate 40 years of 'Purple Rain.'"

Prince's iconic album was released on July 27, 1984, and Cosby's musical tribute is on July 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. at the historic Hippodrome in Jackson Ward.

Cosby has performed several versions of the tribute with an all-star band.

"We have a 15-piece band, we have string players, horn players, the rhythm section, background vocalist and myself," Cosby said. "If you're gonna do it, you got to do it right."

The Richmond musical theater performer said he chooses from about 75 songs.

"We normally do the songs that we didn't do the last time we did the show," he explained. "So you'll hear '1999,' you'll hear 'Baby, I'm a Star,' 'I Want to be Your Lover.' You'll hear 'Delirious' and all those other B-sides."

WTVR Anthony Cosby

It is a total experience for the Richmond musical theater performer, his band and the audience.

"We're also going to show different clips from the film to help usher and tell the story along," he said. "The musical arrangements that we have are going to be identical if not better than what he did in 'Purple Rain.'"

And that is not all, Cosby also looks the part.

"You're gonna see costumes that nod to what Prince wore in the film," Cosby explained. "I was able to get these shoes customized, this sweatshirt was gifted to me by my costume designer... [I'm] trying to just get in character."

Saturday’s concert takes on a special meaning for Cosby.

"When I sing 'Purple Rain,' something does come over me. But I feel like it's because we've earned it because of all of the hard work that we've put into the show. So I tend to get emotional when I hear that guitar strip and I'm just like, 'Oh God.'"

Click here for more information on "40 years of 'Purple Rain:' A Tribute to Prince."



