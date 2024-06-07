Richmond mother mourning loss of 10-year-old son in car accident: 'I was proud of him'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grieving Richmond family is asking for the help of CBS 6 viewers.

They want to send their loved one, 10-year-old Anthony Chacón, back to their home country of Guatemala, to be buried next to his abuela, his grandmother.

Anthony was killed in a crash off Hey Road in Richmond on May 31.

"Destrosada.”

Destroyed. That's what Blanca Chacón says she feels after the morning of May 31. It should have been her only son Anthony's last day of school - and not the last day of his life.

“They took him without my permission,” Chacón said, speaking in Spanish.

Chacón says her son had just finished the 4th grade at Reid Elementary School.

On May 31, Anthony was riding with a 16-year-old and the teenager's 11 and 8-year-old brothers. They were all friends, Chacón tells CBS 6's Jon Burkett.

Police say the SUV Anthony was riding in flipped over and flailed along the top of a wooden fence. Anthony and the 11-year-old were both impaled by boards according to Crime Insider sources.

Anthony was the only passenger who did not survive.

“I was happy because he had passed the 4th grade,” Chacón said “He told me he was happy he passed and I was proud of him."

Anthony Chacón - the only male in his family is survived by his mom and two sisters.

He often told his mother that he would always be there to protect her. Chacón says that the promise was broken too soon in his life.

Now she needs help to get her son back home to Guatemala.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund expenses to fly Anthony’s body back to Guatemala.

The page has already received a contribution from the Isaac Samuel Rodriguez Foundation, a showing between families bonded by tragedy.

You may rememberIsaac Rodriguez, who was shot to death outside of a trailer home in Richmond in August 2021.

Since then, his family has started the Isaac Samuel Rodriguez Foundation to help others in need.

If you'd like to donate to the Chacón family’s GoFundMe, please click here.

