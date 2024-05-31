Child killed in Richmond crash, teenage driver injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 10-year-old boy was killed in a Friday morning crash along the 2800 block of Hey Road in Richmond, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old driver and two other passengers, who police described as juveniles, were injured in the crash. Two of the surviving crash victims have since been released from the

hospital.

"At approximately 8:09 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Hey Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lane. An SUV left the roadway and crashed into a fence, causing the vehicle to overturn," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "All individuals within the SUV, a 16-year-old driver and three juvenile passengers, were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the passengers, a 10-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and another passenger sustained an injury that is considered life-threatening. The other two juveniles have since been released from the hospital."

Hey Road is located off Walmsley Boulevard near Chippenham Parkway.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Anyone who knew the crash victims or has more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.