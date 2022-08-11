Animal control received 160 calls since 2019 about Mechanicsville property before dead animals found

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors in Hanover County are speaking out about what they call years of disturbing animal neglect at a property where animal control found dozens of animals dead on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hanover County Animal Control discovered more than 23 dead livestock and numerous dead chickens at a property in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail in Mechanicsville.

Officers and volunteers also seized 10 pigs, 7 goats, 4 sheep, 2 horses, 1 mule pony, 2 cows and 59 chickens.

Neighbors in the area said that they have been calling and filing complaints about the property and the condition of the animals since 2019.

Community members said they saw sites like an overload of animal feces, no food, and broken gates allowing animals to roam the streets freely at the property.

Alexis Tucker, one of the neighbors, said she is one of many who have called dozens of times to report what she saw.

“It was a massive decline of, oh wow, these animals are here, then oh my gosh, they are incredibly skinny and there’s no hay and water. A lot of times, the complete ground was covered in feces,” she said.

Hanover Animal Control said they have received 160 calls about the property since 2019. They said that Dr. Franklin Ewing is the owner of the property. Per court records, Ewing has faced charges in three different counties related to poor care of animals roaming freely.

"We have a lot of history with the suspect. Lots of violations have been issued," said Hanover's Animal Control chief.

When asked why nothing has been done up until this point, the animal control officer said a lot of the concerns voiced were minor at the time.

He said the agency tried to work with the individual to give proper care. They added that it takes a lot when it comes to agricultural animals and there are very few guidelines when it comes to malnourishment to prevent dehydration.

Neighbors are now left with mixed emotions.

“It’s incredible justice to finally be able to save the animals that could be saved. But it’s extremely sad so many succumbed to this. It didn’t have to be this way,” Tucker said.

Hanover Animal Control said that it should take a while to bring charges forward related to this incident.

CBS6 reached out to the homeowner for comment and are still waiting to hear back at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.