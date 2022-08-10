20+ dead animals found at Mechanicsville farm; 25+ other animals rescued

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- More than 20 dead farm animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.

When Hanover Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at the property in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail in Mechanicsville, they discovered 23 dead livestock as well as numerous dead chickens.

Additionally, officers and volunteers seized 10 pigs, 7 goats, 4 sheep, 2 horses, 1 mule pony, 2 cows and 59 chickens.

"All rescued animals are in custody of Hanover County Animal Control and are being housed at numerous facilities to get the proper attention and veterinary care," county officials said.

Officials said charges are pending, but that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Evidence collected will be sent to a state lab to determine cause of death," county officials wrote. "Hanover County Animal Control will continue to work with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office during this investigation."

Animal control officials thanked the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Animal Control, Dinwiddie County Animal Control, Sussex County Animal Control, Old Dominion Veterinary Services and volunteers who helped.

"This operation would not be possible without their quick action and providing their own resources to remove and transport the animals to a safe location," officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.