Police ID woman killed riding electric scooter in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the woman killed in an electric scooter crash near Chesterfield Towne Center Sunday night as 25-year-old Angelica Vargas Pita of Branchway Road.

A driver and Pita collided while she was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) and Branchway Road at about 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, according to Chesterfield police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck the electric scooter while both were in the travel lanes of Route 60," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with police, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.