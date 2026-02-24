Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheetz isn't the only thing going up across from Staples Mill Amtrak station. Here's what we know.

Richmond BizSense
Construction is underway on the Sheetz gas station and convenience store across Staples Mill Road from the Amtrak station.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national fried chicken chain is slated to roost at the Sheetz-anchored development that’s started taking shape across from the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road. Popeyes has signed on to take the 3,000-square-foot building that’s planned to rise beside the Sheetz under construction at 7520 Staples Mill Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

