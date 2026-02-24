HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national fried chicken chain is slated to roost at the Sheetz-anchored development that’s started taking shape across from the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road. Popeyes has signed on to take the 3,000-square-foot building that’s planned to rise beside the Sheetz under construction at 7520 Staples Mill Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Sheetz isn't the only thing going up across from Staples Mill Amtrak station. Here's what we know.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.