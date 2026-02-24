Sheetz isn't the only thing going up across from Staples Mill Amtrak station. Here's what we know.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A national fried chicken chain is slated to roost at the Sheetz-anchored development that’s started taking shape across from the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road. Popeyes has signed on to take the 3,000-square-foot building that’s planned to rise beside the Sheetz under construction at 7520 Staples Mill Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.