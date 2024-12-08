Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Amtrak train hits van on tracks in Chesterfield; no injuries reported

Amtrak train hits van on tracks in Chesterfield; no injuries reported
Amtrak Chesterfield crash
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police and Amtrak officials are investigating after a train hit a van on the tracks in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Walthall Industrial Parkway and Woods Edge Road.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil interviewed Kenny Hayden. The Richmond man was at the scene when the van was hit.

The Richmond man said the van was "just sitting there" on the tracks before it was hit.

"It looked like it was someone right there beside the van, standing outside of it," Hayden recalled. " And so I wasn't sure was someone in the van or not in the van? When the train came it made impact and there we are... 100 feet down the tracks. That's where it is lying over there."

Hayden said he went to check and no one was inside the vehicle.

The van's driver was able to get out before the vehicle was hit, Covil said. No injuries were reported.

There was no mentionof how the incident impacted Amtrak's schedule.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Much warmer today Police: Man in crosswalk hit by pickup truck in Chesterfield shopping center Virginia woman community brought 'Christmas early' passes away Tracking big warm-up for Sunday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone