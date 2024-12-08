Amtrak train hits van on tracks in Chesterfield; no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police and Amtrak officials are investigating after a train hit a van on the tracks in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Walthall Industrial Parkway and Woods Edge Road.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil interviewed Kenny Hayden. The Richmond man was at the scene when the van was hit.

The Richmond man said the van was "just sitting there" on the tracks before it was hit.

"It looked like it was someone right there beside the van, standing outside of it," Hayden recalled. " And so I wasn't sure was someone in the van or not in the van? When the train came it made impact and there we are... 100 feet down the tracks. That's where it is lying over there."

Hayden said he went to check and no one was inside the vehicle.

The van's driver was able to get out before the vehicle was hit, Covil said. No injuries were reported.

There was no mentionof how the incident impacted Amtrak's schedule.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

