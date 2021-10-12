Watch
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

Nam Y. Huh/AP
**Hold For BIZ** A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 12, 2021
WASHINGTON — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August.

The report showed the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August.

As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

