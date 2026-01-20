1 hurt in American Family sauna fire; firefighters share likely cause

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person suffered minor injuries from a fire in the sauna in the women's locker room at American Family Fitness off Midlothian Turnpike near N. Woolridge Road, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Chesterfield fire crews were called to the gym at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found a fire in the sauna in the women's locker room that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "It's believed the fire was caused by a portable battery pack that was left in the sauna."

The fire department shared a reminder that lithium-ion batteries, like those in portable phone chargers, can overheat easily and you should avoid exposing them to extreme heat.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS added this portable battery pack had been left in the sauna an "extended amount of time."

The women's locker room suffered smoke and water damage and remained closed Tuesday when the rest of the gym has since reopened.

