Man charged with reckless driving in connection to 3-vehicle crash in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan County man is charged with reckless driving after a three-vehicle crash in Amelia County on Monday, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday along Genito Road, 0.2 miles north of Howard Road.

Investigators say a 2012 Toyota Tundra, driven by John R. Hill, 67, of Powhatan, was heading north on Genito Road when it crossed the southbound lanes and hit a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Ford Transit van.

Hill was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He has since been charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Tahoe was flown to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford van was also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

