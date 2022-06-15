Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found safe

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old believed to be in extreme danger
WTVR
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old believed to be in extreme danger
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 04:25:03-04

UPDATE: Virginia State Police said the 3-year-old has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
—————————————————————————————————————————————

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a child abduction that happened on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Tauxemont Road, Alexandria, Virginia.

Abducted is Amelia Marianna Kraus, White, Female, Brown hair, Blue eyes, 3 years old, 3 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 34 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus, White Female, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Catherine Agnes Kraus

She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

The abductor is believed to be driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

For further information, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 877-3877.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone